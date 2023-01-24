Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
The TimesDaily received these birth announcements on Jan. 17.
• Jan. 9: Savanna Liles, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Kylen Gleen Johnson; Maria Sanchez, of Russellville, girl, Genesis Adaly Sanchez; Jakiya Woods and Devonte Harris, of Florence, boys, Kingston Nizear Harris and Kvion Ziair Harris
• Jan. 10: Sara Ann McDill, of Russellville, girl, Mary Jane Patrice McDill; Zsazsa Hartley, of Florence, boy, Raja William Granberry
• Jan. 11: Karleigh Aday and Jamariaon Foster, of Florence, girl, Aubria Lashay Foster; Amy Bailey, of Florence, boy, Harrison James Bailey
• Jan. 12: Alisha and Robert Newton, of Russellville, boy, Robert Troy Newton; Shelby Fowler, of Red Bay, boy, Draven Kohen Knox Fowler; Angel Fletcher, of Sheffield, boy, Messiah La’Jayden Leshore; Dunia Alwattar, of Kenner, boy, Yazid Ousai Ali Alkhadri; Andrea Soto, of Leighton, boy, Erick Santiago Gonzales Soto
• Jan. 13: Maria G. Custodia Nunez and Julio Ceasar Cardenas, of Sheffield, boy, Ian Johan Custodia Arreola
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
The TimesDaily received these birth announcements Jan. 11.
• Nov. 3: Allison Turpen, Florence, girl, Lillian Grace
• Nov. 4: Barkley and Whitney McDuff, Killen, boy, Hudson Ray
• Nov. 5: Taj and Samantha Bates, Muscle Shoals, girl, Emerson Scarlette; Glenn and Mary Hoffman, Florence, girl, Elaina Beth; Kenneth Williams and Courtney Balentine, Tuscumbia, boy, Beckham Crew; Saddam Saad and Saham Alammari, Florence, boy, Taym Saddam; Rodolfe Mendoza and Destiny Walker, Haleyville, girl, Emery Rose; Tristan Loar and Chloe Greenlee, Rogersville, boy, Matthew Benjamin
• Nov. 6: Cody and Ashley Morris, Florence, boy, Casen Davod; Patrick and Hollin Graham, Tuscumbia, boy, Patrick Garner
• Nov. 7: Andrew Agee and Ashton Ray, Killen, boy, Rheyan Brooks; Kevin and Lauren Williams, Florence, boy, Harrison Wheeler; Wesley Lovelace and Brittany Drowns, Waterloo, boy, Watson Andrew; Anthony and Ashley Silva, Sheffield, male, Owen Dean
• Nov. 8: Corinthian King and Sandra Fagan, Courtland, boy, Corinthian Travon; Brook Luster, Florence, girl, Gracelyn Taylor
• Nov. 9: Michael Caudill and Mary Howard, Tuscumbia, boy, Anthony Kole; Tevin Stanley and Traci Terrell, Tuscumbia, girl, Taniyah Renee Joyce
• Nov. 10: Travis and Lorry Kennedy, Rogersville, girl, Alora Kennedy; Destiny Frederick, Bear Creek, boy, Abel Jase
• Nov. 11: Austin Skaare and Zoe Lynch, New Market, girl, Delilah Ruby; Shannon and Joanie Durham, Muscle Shoals, boy, Oliver James; William and Taylor Osterhout, Vina, boy, William Ray
• Nov. 12: Matthew and Brooke McCormack, Muscle Shoals, boy, Miles Landon
• Nov. 13: Samuel Johnson and Rebecca Randolph, Sheffield, boy, Gideon Apollo
• Nov. 15: Dakota and Kaylon Hunt, Florence, girl, Danlee Kay; Richard and Randi Logan, Killen, boy, Jasper Levi; Hayden and Katie Stults, Cypress Inn, Tennessee, girl, Wrenlee Mae; Ryan and Kayla Peters, Florence, girl, Everleigh Lucille Mae; Pervis Sadler and Lakendra Armstead, Tuscumbia, boy, Lakedra Keaire; Adam and Tiffany Brown, Killen, girl, Alivia Leigh
• Nov. 16: Colton and Maggie Clifton, Florence, boy, Collier Maverick; Ashlynn Fulghum, Rogersville, girl, Journee Moon
• Andre Washington and Teshawna Langham, Town Creek, girl, Marlee Jade
• Nov. 17: Richard and Katelyn Christopher, Florence, boy, Isaac Walter; Austin and Sophie Wimberley, Muscle Shoals, girl, Evelyn Rose; Makayla Granada, Russellville, boy, Walker James; Raul Romero Osorio and Megan Nichole Romero, Belmont, Mississippi, boy, Dustin Gray
• Nov. 18: Lorianna Jenkins, Russellville, girl, Maylee Grace; Joseph and Courtney Williams, Russellville, girl, Emmie Jo; Ana Solis, Russellville, boy, Oscar Adbel Ralios; Willie Shelby and Tonya Allen, Florence, boy, Tuyrauj Lamaule; Tyler Hammock and Anna Smith, Vina, boy, Gabriel Carter; Jonathan and Samantha Bogus, Muscle Shoals, girl, Sofia Rose
• Nov. 21: Jerid and Leah Blankenship, Florence, boy, Bruce Thomas; Phillip and Allison Garrett, Florence, boy, Maddux Robert; Daniel and Ashley Almon, Florence, girl, Sophia Danielle
• Nov. 22: James and Brittney Lawler, Florence, boy, Liam Zachary; Jordan Moody and Ra’lexus Smith, Florence, girl, Malani Zaire
• Nov. 23: Tyler and Ashlee Kelley, Florence, girl, Baylee Rae; Bobby and Chasity Price, Florence, boy, Riley Dale; Anthony and Meagan Hunt, Florence, boy, Braxton Neal; Dustin and Ava Johnson, Killen, boy, August Hayes AND male, Arlo Flynn
• Nov. 24: Nathaniel and Brooke Olive, Florence, boy, Grant Hollis; Christopher and Myranda Williams, Red Bay, girl, Samantha Kaye
• Nov. 28: Trey and Deonna Bowens, Florence, boy, Connor Lee; Chad and Madison Thompson, Russellville, boy, Barrett Hardy; Sawyer and Meagan Thompson, Hamilton, girl, Anna James
• Nov. 29: Larry Loudy and Shalae Gilmer, Florence, boy, Carson Lee; Caleb Davis and Amber Newman, Rogersville, girl, Willow Ann
• Dec. 1: Phillip and Tonya Townsel, Rogersville, girl, Payton Rae
• Dec. 2: Rodney McDonald and LaDeanna Davis, Florence, girl, Raine Tykia Lasha; Miranda Leadford, Florence, girl, Bradlynn Rose; Jerry and Lisha Jackson, Moulton, girl, Lillian Belle; Jacob and Cheyenne Creasy, Florence, boy, Sterling Rhea
• Dec. 3: Joshua and Sydney Thompson, Leighton, girl, Blayse Laurann
• Dec. 4: Dakota Venturi and Hailey Pierce, Russellville, girl, Penelope Jayde Marie
• Dec. 5: Princess Ye’Sherica Chinque Bonner, Florence, boy, Prince Quadir Jeremiah; Maeshall and Amberly Smith, Florence, boy, Koen Davis
• Dec. 6: Brannan and Shanley Smith, Florence, girl, Bonnie Kate; William and Mary Angel, Florence, girl, Caroline Grace; Steven Woodard and April Hatton, Rogersville, boy, Odin Finn
