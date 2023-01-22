MT. HOPE — John Ross Fike, 78, of Mt. Hope, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 19, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. His visitation will be on Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 p.m., at Roselawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. with Bro John McCullar officiating in the chapel of the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Old Town Creek Cemetery.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Annie Lee Fike; daughter, Denise Little; son, Johnny Darrell Fike; brothers, James Fike and Charles Fike.
He was survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia “Trisher” Fike; son, Michael Fike (Camille); son in law, Darrell Little; grandchildren, Timothy Little (LeeAnn), Chris Little (Lyndi), Meranda Liles (Adam), Cody Little (Chrystal), Zack Tippett (Ashley), Amber Askew (Josh), Mercadies Cryer (Justin), Brittany Cornelius (Nate), Micaela Fike and Elisha Bennifield (Billy); siblings, Billy Fike, Lorene Ashley (Cecil), Margie Vaughn, Waymon Fike (Barbara), Peggy McMurrey, Leverle Fike (Debbie), Shelia Raney and Pam Jeffreys; sisters in law, Irene Terry and Iva Little; special friend, Brenda Plunk; numerous great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
John loved his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather “Pappy”. John loved his Savior and spreading the Gospel. He enjoyed the outdoors and his farm animals. If something needed fixing, he somehow always chose to do it in the dark and cold. He was always a dedicated provider for his family. When he retired, he enjoyed the slow life of traveling, camping, and spending time with his family and friends. He was always gentle until the Aggravation board came out, watch out for those Red Balls! He is now reunited with his loved ones gone on before and rejoicing in the presence of the Lord.
The family wishes to express gratitude to EnHabit Hospice.
Pallbearers will be Darrell Little, Chris Little, Cody Little, Kamdyn Little, DaKota Little, DJ Flake.
