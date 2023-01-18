The art and craft of investigative journalism often feels like a never-ending work in progress.
And that’s the way it was after the news broke and was confirmed by the White House, that classified documents (topics unknown) had been discovered in a Washington think tank office that Joe Biden and his aides used after his vice presidential term ended.
It was way back on Nov. 2 — six days before the 2022 election — that Biden’s personal attorneys found the documents in a locked closet in Biden’s office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement. Biden’s lawyers reportedly called National Archives officials, who retrieved the documents the next day. Then the Archives called the Justice Department. Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel, Robert Hur, to look into the whole affair.
Newsworthy discovery
No doubt your inner investigative reporter is already asking: Who made the decision to say nothing about this newsworthy discovery in the following 67 days? And why was the secret stuff there anyway?
Maybe those secret documents actually were “inadvertently misplaced,” as Biden’s attorneys said in a statement. But maybe those classified documents were intentionally “misplaced” so opposition researchers or reporters might never see them. It has been known to happen.
Maybe one of the veep’s insiders saw something embarrassing and wanted to protect the boss’s presidential ambitions? Was there anything that could possibly embarrass the boss? Oh yes — the embarrassment Republicans have long been blaring at us through their cyber-megaphones: Hunter Biden.
Perhaps there was classified intel stashed in the veep’s closet about foreign governments discussing how Hunter was getting rich for being a son of a veep.
Sure enough, on Thursday I uncovered all sorts of documentation that would surely embarrass Biden and his team. Well, I uncovered it by taking the blue plastic wrap off my home-delivered New York Times. And there they were: Two stories spread all across the top of the front page. But none of it was classified top secret.
At the top right was the headline: “Classified files found at 2nd site linked to Biden.” By the end of the day the White House was admitting more classified documents had been found in the garage of Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware. What Biden’s White House didn’t mention is they were found last Dec. 20. Why the delay?
At the top left was the headline: “The Tale of Hunter Biden Comes Front and Center.” The Times unveiled a huge investigative report detailing the schemes by which Hunter Biden profited off his dad’s prominence in global policymaking. The Times reporting also refutes many Republican exaggerations and distortions that claim Joe Biden profited from his son’s profiteering.
When all the investigations are done, Hunter Biden may be found guilty of a crime. But what this was most of all was a horribly sad tale of a son of a famous father who had lost loved ones, fallen victim to drug addiction and alcoholism. It was also a tale of a father who was caught in a human dilemma when his unstable son repeatedly tried to profit off being a vice president’s son.
