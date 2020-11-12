President Donald Trump appears set to spend his remaining weeks in office pushing lies about election fraud, even as the coronavirus pandemic surges out of control.
What a picture this presents to the world: an outgoing leader who refuses to give up power, even as he fails to confront surging COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, including in so-called red states. Just in the past week, roughly one in every 441 Americans has tested positive for the virus.
Trump’s behavior presents a stunning picture to the world of a decaying democracy — unable to handle elections or the virus. This disarray could tempt America’s adversaries to seek advantage during this transition period. And don’t kid yourself that Pfizer’s preliminary announcement of an effective vaccine will resolve the pandemic any time soon.
So hats off to President-elect Joe Biden for stepping up on this critical issue, despite Trump’s churlish orders to his administration not to cooperate with Biden during the transition period.
In order to prepare for speedy action as soon as he takes office, Biden has already named a coronavirus task force of top medical experts, including Ezekiel Emanuel, chair of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania.
I interviewed Emanuel extensively last month and he laid out how the virus could be confronted — by a president who puts Americans first.
When I asked Emanuel what advice he would give Biden if he won, the distinguished public health expert laid out a four-point strategy:
1. A clear communications strategy on COVID-19, embodied by the president
This as opposed to the constantly conflicting messages between Trump and the serious scientists on his coronavirus team.
‘On one page’
“You need everyone in government on one page,” Emanuel told me, “and you need to repeat the message often.” Biden already reinforces that message, he said, “by wearing a mask and not having big crowds.”
2. A management strategy, led by the Biden task force
“You need coordination at the center, at the White House, when you are coordinating many government agencies and private companies,” said Emanuel. So he recommends sub task forces for key areas, from testing to distribution of vaccines.
3. Funding from Congress
“You need to work with Congress to fund these initiatives,” Emanuel says, “so the public can afford to get tested and is not tempted to break public health regulations.”
4. Build public trust
“Be transparent,” is Emanuel’s advice, with data, the advisory committees and the opinions of top scientists. And “embrace input from various minority physicians and commissions” to offset long-standing suspicions about vaccines.
The president and his cabinet should all take the vaccine, says Emanuel, and work with the medical and nursing community and other groups the public trusts “to convince hesitant people (about vaccines). You have to get influencers to lend their names.”
So here is a strategy, laid out by a member of Biden’s task force, that stands in stunning contrast to the helter-skelter approach pursued by a president who still insists the virus will disappear, and a vaccine will provide a magic bullet.
