Trump is not the best president ever
Lately some people have written to the TimesDaily saying that Donald Trump is the best president ever.
Of course, that’s nonsense. Just look at his new proposed budget. Trump wants $22 billion for going to the moon to pick up more rocks.
He wants to make cuts to Social Security and Medicare.
He wants to completely eliminate the Super Fund, which pays for the clean up of polluted streams and polluted industrial sites.
And worst of all is that Trump wants to sell the TVA to private power. If that happens, our electric rates will double.
All of this shows how out of touch Trump is.
The only bright spot is that the Democratic-controlled House will stop Trump in his tracks, Nancy Pelosi will put Trump in his place once again.
If Trump is the best president ever, I’d really hate to see the worst!
David Rau
Lawrenceburg, Tennessee
