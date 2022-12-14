ST. FLORIAN — The Knights of Columbus will be having their last turkey shoot of 2022 beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday.
The event is at Langer Hall in St. Florian and will include shotgun rounds, .22-caliber rifle rounds and .22 pistol rounds. All ammunition is provided.
Turkey rounds are $4 and ham rounds are $6. There are 10 shooters per round.
The event is family friendly and breakfast and lunch concessions will be available.
