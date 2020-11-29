Alabama’s attorney general almost certainly does not believe Alabama is at risk of descending into anarchy, but that has not stopped him from resorting to overheated rhetoric just because some local government officials are listening to their constituents rather than to the state Legislature.
“Around the country, we have seen what happens when city and county officials allow the mob to take over,” Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement recently, in which he announced a lawsuit against Madison County for moving a Confederate monument from its courthouse grounds to a more appropriate site in Huntsville’s Maple Hill Cemetery, where Confederate soldiers are buried.
“It all starts with subtle non-enforcement of laws and ordinances, and quickly devolves into utter lawlessness,” Marshall continued. “As a state, we must remain vigilant that those elected to govern our localities do not lead us slowly down the same road.”
The message was not at all subtle: If local governments such as the Florence City Council and the Lauderdale County Commission follow the lead of Birmingham, Mobile and Madison County and move their monuments to the Confederacy to other locations, or even hide them behind partitions, it’s a slippery slope to the nightly protests, broken windows and burned out shops of Portland, Oregon, or some other liberal city.
While that could happen, we don’t believe that’s a concern here in the Shoals. Fortunately, while the arguments from both sides involved in discussions about moving the Confederate statute in front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse have been passionate, they have also been reasonable. There have been no threats of violence, or suggestions that local individuals plan to take the law into their own hands.
In 2017, the Alabama Legislature passed the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act. The act’s language is neutral. In short, it requires local governments to obtain state permission before moving, altering or renaming historically significant buildings and monuments that are 40 years old or older.
In practice, the law is meant to stop cities and counties from removing Confederate monuments they may no longer want to keep up.
The penalty for violating the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act is a $25,000 fine. Private citizens have in some cases, including here in Lauderdale County, offered to raise the money to pay the fine for any city or county that takes down a Confederate monument. The local sources have also offered to pay the cost of moving the Confederate statute in front of the Lauderdale Courthouse to the Soldier’s Rest area of the Florence City Cemetery.
Many government officials consider the law an unwarranted intrusion of state government in local matters. Whether a monument stays or goes, or whether a school or other civic building is renamed, should be up to the government and the taxpayers directly responsible for it, they say. These are local matters by their nature.
Marshall, however, is not having any of that.
“First, any elected official who removes a historic monument or statue in violation of Alabama law has broken the law. He has not simply decided to ‘pay a fee’ so that he can lawfully have the monument or statue removed. He has committed an illegal act,” Marshall said in his statement.
That statement covers fully the feelings of the Lauderdale County commissioners who have said time and time again they will not give the city of Florence permission to move the monument.
Instead, they have urged citizens who want to move the monument to take a different path — to contact their state legislators to ask them to work to get the state’s preservation act changed.
Marshall has stood firmly behind the law in his approach to this statewide issue. So have Lauderdale commissioners.
Now it’s time for all parties involved to turn their attention to area legislators and urge them to revisit the Alabama Preservation Act with an eye toward changing it to allow local governments to make decisions on where historic monuments should be located.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.