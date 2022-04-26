The North Alabama baseball team failed to hold onto another late lead on Tuesday.
Reliever Will Morris was tagged for three runs in the seven inning and the Lions lost at Austin Peay 5-3. UNA has lost four in a row and nine of its last 10.
The Governors, who had fired coach Travis Janseen on Monday, got a two-run single for Jack Alexander and RBI doubles from John McDonald and Harrison Brown. The three hits were back-to-back-to-back with two outs.
TJ Forman tacked on an RBI triple in the eighth for Austin Peay (16-25).
Drew Hudson drove in a pair of runs for the Lions in the first on a single, while Jonathan Lane finished with three hits.
UNA (9-29) hosts Jacksonville State for a three-game set that begins at 5 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.