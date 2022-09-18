Chattanooga 41, UNA 14

UNA;0;14;0;0;—;14

Chattanooga;7;20;0;14;—;41

--

First quarter

UTC—Ford 11 pass from Hutchinson (Southard kick), 7:09.

Second quarter

UTC—Hutchinson 1 run (kick failed), 14:23.

UTC—Hutchinson 1 run (Southard kick), 12:50.

UNA—Little 10 pass from Walters (Contorno kick), 10:22.

UNA—Kenebrew 42 pass from Walters (Contorno kick), 4:14.

UTC—Mayes 8 pass from Hutchinson (Southard kick), 0:37.

Fourth quarter

UTC—Boeck 12 blocked punt return (Southard kick), 13:10.

UTC—Ford 30 pass from Hutchinson (Southard kick), 6:43.

———

;UNA;UTC

First downs;15/25

Rushes-yards;23-60;40-166

Passing;250;303

Comp-Att-Int;18-27-1;22-31-1

Return Yards;14;101

Punts-Avg.;6-25.5;3-40.3

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0

Penalties-Yards;6-38;9-91

Time of Possession;24:49;35:11

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—UNA, Powell 10-33, Driggers 5-16, Walters 7-9, Luke 1-2. Chattanooga, Ford 21-96, Jackson 6-30, Appleberry 6-28, Hutchinson 5-10, Phillips 1-4, team 1-(minus 2).

PASSING—UNA, Walters 18-27-1-250. Chattanooga, Hutchinson 22-31-1-303.

RECEIVING—UNA, Kenebrew 3-107, Swan 3-44, Little 3-43, Hall 2-24, Heatherly 2-24, Driggers 4-10, Powell 1-(minus 2). Chattanooga, Phillips 5-96, Toney 4-42, Ford 2-41, Arnett 4-35, Mayes 2-34, Smith 2-25, Gibson 2-20, Overton 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

