The offseason additions for the North Alabama's basketball team is now at five.
The Lions signed Josiah Fulcher and Jamal Albritton — a pair of junior college transfers — on Thursday and Wednesday, respectively.
Flucher, a 6-foot-3 guard, spent last season at Clarendon College (Texas). Albritton, listed as a 6-foot-7 guard, was at Wallace State-Selma.
The pair joins fellow signees Canin Jefferson, Tim Smith Jr. and Micah Clark.
Jefferson is the lone high schooler. The 6-foot-2 guard played at Isidore Newman in New Orleans. Smith, a forward, played at Division II Walsh (Ohio) last season. Clark, a guard, was at Trinity Valley (Texas) Community College. Both are listed at 6-foot-7.
UNA is attempting to replenish its roster after Daniel Ortiz, Deraje Agbaosi, Aidan Kuhl, Bryson Dawkins, Daniel Braster and Nikolas Gustavson entered the transfer portal in April. Ortiz committed to UAB. Kuhl to Division II Colorado Mesa. Dawkins to Itawamba (Mississippi) Community College. Ortiz was the only regular contributor out of the departures.
The Lions went 18-15 last season, but ended on a four-game losing streak, including a first-round exit in the ASUN tournament and a one-and-done appearance in the College Basketball Invitational. UNA lost both those games by at least 22 points.
Flucher, a former player at Bowling Green, averaged 17 points per game last season, according to jucorecruiting.com.
Albritton, who played his high school ball at Lee-Montgomery, finished with 7.4 points per game.
