FLORENCE — The 31st class of inductees for the University of North Alabama Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducted on Friday night, October 16 at Flowers Hall at 7:00p.m.
The UNA Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020 includes football All-American and Rimington Award winner Lance Ancar, baseball All-American and 2006 NCAA stolen base champion James Barksdale, two-time NCAA women's basketball free throw shooting champion Amber Rutherford Joseph, one of the most versatile player's in UNA football history, Troy Nelson, who started at receiver, in the defensive secondary and returned kicks for the Lions and All-American football honoree and current head football coach and athletic director at Miles College, Reginald Ruffin.
The event is free and open to the public. All attendees will have their temperature checked at a screening station and masks will be mandatory. Physical distancing will also be used in the seating areas. Floor area seating will be reserved for the Hall of Fame honorees and their family members, as well as current UNA Hall of Fame members. The general public will utilize the upstairs seating.
