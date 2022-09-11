UNA 49, Virginia-Wise 17
Virginia-Wise;14;3;0;0;—;17
UNA;0;21;14;14;—;49
--
First quarter
VW—Redwine 1 run (Dalton kick), 7:47.
VW—Kirkless 26 pass from Redwine (Dalton kick), 5:09.
Second quarter
UNA—Powell 75 run (Contorno kick), 13:22.
UNA—Powell 7 run (Contorno kick), 6:45.
VW—FG Dalton 31, 2:28.
UNA—Little 9 pass from Walters (Contorno kick), 0:16.
Third quarter
UNA—Powell 31 run (Contorno kick), 8:36.
UNA—Lacey 1 run (Contorno kick), 6:47.
Fourth quarter
UNA—Powell 41 run (Robinson kick), 14:50.
UNA—Finney 3 run (Robinson kick), 3:21.
———
;VW;UNA
First downs;17;17
Rushes-yards;39-67;41-369
Passing;276;96
Comp-Att-Int;25-39-2;7-22-0
Return Yards;85;29
Punts-Avg.;6-37.8;7-40.9
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;0-0
Penalties-Yards;1-15;6-61
Time of Possession;35:21;24:39
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Virginia-Wise, Gillespie 8-63, J. Johnson 11-35, Snowden 2-5, team 1-(minus 2), Grant 6-(minus 5), Harrison 2-(minus 6), Redwine 9-(minus 23. UNA, Powell 20-251, Lacey 5-48, Walters 7-33, Harris 2-21, Finney 4-15, Daniels 2-4, team 1-(minus 3).
PASSING—Virginia-Wise, Redwine 24-35-1-268, Dent 1-4-1-8. UNA, Walters 7-21-0-96, Harris 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—Virginia-Wise, Harrison 6-36, Goddard 5-93, Kirkless 4-95, Grant 3-6, Jefferson 2-11, J. Johnson 2-11, Powell 1-8, VanDyke 1-8, Gillespie 1-2. UNA, Rogers 2-40, Kenebrew 1-37, Little 1-9, Powell 1-7, Swan 1-4, Warden 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
