UNA 49, Virginia-Wise 17

Virginia-Wise;14;3;0;0;—;17

UNA;0;21;14;14;—;49

--

First quarter

VW—Redwine 1 run (Dalton kick), 7:47.

VW—Kirkless 26 pass from Redwine (Dalton kick), 5:09.

Second quarter

UNA—Powell 75 run (Contorno kick), 13:22.

UNA—Powell 7 run (Contorno kick), 6:45.

VW—FG Dalton 31, 2:28.

UNA—Little 9 pass from Walters (Contorno kick), 0:16.

Third quarter

UNA—Powell 31 run (Contorno kick), 8:36.

UNA—Lacey 1 run (Contorno kick), 6:47.

Fourth quarter

UNA—Powell 41 run (Robinson kick), 14:50.

UNA—Finney 3 run (Robinson kick), 3:21.

———

;VW;UNA

First downs;17;17

Rushes-yards;39-67;41-369

Passing;276;96

Comp-Att-Int;25-39-2;7-22-0

Return Yards;85;29

Punts-Avg.;6-37.8;7-40.9

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;0-0

Penalties-Yards;1-15;6-61

Time of Possession;35:21;24:39

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Virginia-Wise, Gillespie 8-63, J. Johnson 11-35, Snowden 2-5, team 1-(minus 2), Grant 6-(minus 5), Harrison 2-(minus 6), Redwine 9-(minus 23. UNA, Powell 20-251, Lacey 5-48, Walters 7-33, Harris 2-21, Finney 4-15, Daniels 2-4, team 1-(minus 3).

PASSING—Virginia-Wise, Redwine 24-35-1-268, Dent 1-4-1-8. UNA, Walters 7-21-0-96, Harris 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Virginia-Wise, Harrison 6-36, Goddard 5-93, Kirkless 4-95, Grant 3-6, Jefferson 2-11, J. Johnson 2-11, Powell 1-8, VanDyke 1-8, Gillespie 1-2. UNA, Rogers 2-40, Kenebrew 1-37, Little 1-9, Powell 1-7, Swan 1-4, Warden 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

