NORTH ALABAMA (2-1) AT TENNESSEE STATE (1-0)
WHEN: Today, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Gentry Center, Nashville
TV/RADIO: ESPN+, FM-97.1
UNA LINEUP: G Ivy Wallen (5-7, Sr., 15.7.0 ppg, 10 apg); G Ansley Eubank (5-11, Sr., 7.7 ppg); F Brittany Panetti (6-2, Sr., 15.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg); G Kenysha Coulson (5-10, Sr., 11.7 ppg); G Emma Wallen (5-7, Sr., 11.3 ppg)
TENNESSEE STATE LINEUP: G Taylor Roberts (5-11, Jr., 15.5 ppg); G Jazmine Young (5-8, So., 5.5 ppg); G Andreana Wrister (5-7, Jr., 8.0 ppg); G Breannah McCullah (5-10, Jr., 5.0 ppg); F Ashley Primas (6-2, So.,1.0 ppg)
NOTES: Both teams are coming off losses against Power Five conference opponents. UNA dropped its first game this season, 86-81, at Iowa. Tennessee State fell 73-43 at Tennessee. … Tennessee State is a member of the Ohio Valley Conference. It is one of only two HBCUs in Division I that is not a member of the MEAC or SWAC conferences. … Tennessee State’s roster has players from 10 different states. … Jessica Kern is in her third season as TSU’s coach. The Tigers were 5-25 last season. … There is only one senior on the TSU roster. … UNA starts five seniors, all five of which average in double figures. … TSU leads the series with UNA 2-1. … UNA is averaging 98.3 points and allowing 57.3 points per game. … The Lions are forcing an average of 23.3 turnovers per game. … Fast starts have become a signature of the Lions, who have outscored their first three opponents 82-40 in the first quarter of games this season. … Brittany Panetti has made 18 of 22 field goals this season. … The Lions won’t play again until Nov. 27 when Samford visits Flowers Hall for an 11 a.m. tip.
— Gregg Dewalt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.