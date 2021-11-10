When: 6 p.m. today
Where: Lexington, Kentucky
Records: UNA (1-0), Kentucky (1-0)
TV/radio: SEC Network+/FM-98.3, FM-103.5
PROBABLE STARTERS
UNA: G Patrycia Jaworska (18.0 ppg), G/F Macey Lee (16.0 ppg), G Alexis Callins (13.0 ppg), G Julia Strachan (20.0 ppg), G Claudia Bridges (10.0 ppg).
Kentucky: F Dre’una Edwards (20.0 ppg), G Rhyne Howard (15.0 ppg), G Jazmine Massengill (8.0 ppg), C Olivia Owens (4.0 ppg), G Treasure Hunt (18.0 ppg).
Game notes: Since moving to Division I, North Alabama is 1-5 against schools from Power 5 conferences. The win was at Vanderbilt in 2018. The Lions went 0-3 against those conference last season. ... Kentucky beat Presbyterian 81-53 in its season opener and had four players finish in double figures. ... UNA rolled past Division III Blackburn College 114-52 in its opener. ... The Wildcats are without senior guard Blair Green this season after she sustained a ruptured Achilles in the team’s closed scrimmage. ... UNA attempted a team-record 39 3-pointers against Blackburn.
