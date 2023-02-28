featured UNA women's golf finishes in top 10 in Charleston By David Glovach Sports Writer Feb 28, 2023 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Allycia Gan was UNA's best finisher. She tied for 19th. [NORTH ALABAMA ATHLETICS] Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The North Alabama women’s golf team shot 17-over 305 in the final round to finish ninth at the Rivertown Invitational in Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday.The Lions finished with a three-round total of 32-over 896.High Point won the 19-team event with a 869. Tulane (873), host Charleston Southern (873), Boston College (878) and South Carolina Upstate (888) rounded out the top five.High Point shot a 1-over in the final round.Elon’s Kanokwan Ngamwong and Jacksonvil’s Susana Olivares tied for medalist honors with a 3-under 213.Allycia Gan was UNA’s highest player on the leaderboard. She finished tied for 19th with a 4-over 220. She was 6-over on Tuesday, a day after shooting a program-low 67 in the second round on Monday.The Lions play in the Samford Tournament on March 6-7. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. David Glovach can be reached at david.glovach@timesdaily.com or on Twitter @DavidGlovach Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Boxing Golf Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMade with love: Big Man's BBQ owners add their personal touchDeborah Ann Barry MontgomeryFriday's prep roundup: Baugus' career high carries Wayne CountyAnthony FowlerLow bids submitted for replacement of I-65 welcome centerCharles Thomas RobbinsLarry SouthernRenee Hill4 escape duplex blaze in FlorenceTown Creek woman dies in single-vehicle crash Images Videos CommentedGeorge Lindsey UNA Film Festival recognizes Alabama filmmakers (1)A lasting impact: Troop 145 says scouting built character (1)US is struggling for its very soul (1)Wright reflects on 100 years of life (1)TVA: No plans to reopen Wilson Dam to the public (1)Missing boater press conference 1/30/23 (1)Poll shows support for school choice among Alabama GOP voters (1)Liles' focus is his community (1)Leighton woman found with a stolen truck, $20K of tools (1)City approves over $33 million in bonds (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll : Do you agree with the directive that the app TikTok be deleted from U.S. government-issued mobile devices? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
