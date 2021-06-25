Breaking a century-old tradition in the name of health and safety, the largest convention organization in the world has moved its annual in-person event to a virtual format for the second time in as many years, canceling nearly 6,000 conventions in 240 lands.
“For more than 20 years the city of Huntsville has welcomed Jehovah’s Witnesses with open arms. The staff at VBC, the Visitors and Convention Bureau, local hotels and restaurants have all made Huntsville an enjoyable destination for our delegates,” said Don Diekman, a local representative for the Witnesses.
In 2020, the pandemic unexpectedly interrupted that tradition moving the international religious organization to cancel in-person conventions throughout the world and launch a global virtual event. This was a first for Jehovah’s Witnesses, who have held public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world since 1897.
“As someone who lives in Huntsville, along with 1,100 other Witnesses, we have always been pleased to welcome our friends as they enjoy the three-day convention with us every summer. We look forward to doing so again in the future,” Diekman added.
“Powerful by Faith!” is the theme of the 2021 global event, which will be delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the globe over six weekends during July and August, uniting some 15-20 million people in 240 countries. Since the convention is typically held from Friday through Sunday, the program will be available in six installments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions. “Friday” morning’s session will be available for streaming or download beginning Monday.
The continued risk of bringing thousands of people together in cities around the world prompted the organization to opt for a virtual platform for the second consecutive year. However, the move has not curbed the enthusiasm for the annual event. Congregations around the world are inviting the public to join them in this historic occasion.
“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic,” said Robert Hendriks for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Our faith will continue to unite us in worship — even virtually — as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program.”
The event is available at JW.ORG or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library iOs or Android App, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV, and others. The program is free and accessible to all.
For information, contact Jehovah’s Witnesses United States at 718-560-5600 or pid@jw.org.
