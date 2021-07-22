• Johnnie Taylor Tribute — The event will be 8 p.m. July 29 at Clarion Ballroom, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets: $15 advance; $20 at door. Featuring T.J. Hooker Taylor, Diedra, The Alabama Blues Queen and Band, The Cadillacs and emcee Bobby Brooks. Tickets available at Cold Water Books, Counts Bros. Music and Inga's Lashes. 256-443-1297
• Doctors, Lawyers and Such — The group will play a free outdoor concert 7-9 p.m. July 30 at the Stand Pipe Overlook at the head of north Montgomery Avenue, Sheffield. The concert is sponsored by the city of Sheffield in conjunction with the Handy festival.
• W.C. Handy Top Artist Showcase and Celebrity Concert — A full day of concerts, vendors, kids' activities, car, Jeep and motorcycle contests and more July 31 at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, 617 U.S. 72 W., Tuscumbia. Portion of proceeds benefit community outreaches sponsored by Distinguished Productions.
• First Friday music — The David Phillips Band and Gary Nichols join on stage 8-10 p.m. Aug. 6 in downtown Florence. The band’s guitarist, Bernie Bulhack; bassist, Chris Owens, and percussionist, Anthony Ingram will join lead singer David Phillips. 256-856-1780.
