MOBILE — March 3, 1933 - Sept. 9, 2022 — Wanda Palmer, a native of Huntsville, Alabama and a longtime resident of Decatur, Alabama passed away peacefully at the age of 89 in Mobile, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Jack Palmer; her parents, Amos and Rosa Limbaugh; and by her sister, Toby Avery.
She is survived by her son, Ron (Melissa) Palmer of Loxley, AL; her daughter, Delores (Randy) Sweda of Decatur, AL; two sisters, Violet Lunney of Waynesboro, VA and Bernice Huie of Oneonta, AL; brother, Larry (Connie) Limbaugh of Gadsden, AL; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Wanda was a retired civil servant of Redstone Arsenal Huntsville, AL and a member of Central United Methodist Church of Decatur, AL. The family greatly appreciates all of her caregivers and Ashbury Manor (Mobile, AL) for the love and care that was given to her over the last several years.
There will be a graveside service at Huntsville Memory Gardens, September 29th at 11:30 a.m., located at 6810 University Drive, Huntsville, AL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central United Methodist Church in Decatur, AL or to a charity of choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.