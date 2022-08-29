FLORENCE — The Florence Gas & Water Department announced that an area of the city will be without water for a few hours to perform some repair work overnight.
The effected area will be from the Shell Station at the corner of Cox Creek Parkway and the Helton Drive intersection to 3550 Helton Drive (Summit Ridge Apartments).
The water will be cut off at 11 p.m. today.
The repair work should be complete by 4 a.m. Tuesday.
