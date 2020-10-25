FRIDAY

Abbeville 32, G.W. Long 13

Abbeville Chr. 48, Lakeside 26

Addison 49, Sulligent 0

Alabama Chr. 32, Bullock Co. 14

Alexandria 24, Leeds 9

Aliceville 39, Winston Co. 38

American Chr. 49, West Blocton 14

Anniston 28, Cleburne Co. 0

Ariton 41, Cottonwood 6

Ashville 51, Fultondale 21

Athens 31, Decatur 17

Austin 49, Bob Jones 7

B.B. Comer 30, Randolph Co. 0

Benjamin Russell 46, Calera 20

Berry 43, Meek 6

Bessemer Aca. 48, Clarke Prep 7

Bibb Co. 69, Holt 24

Brantley 53, Florala 36

Briarwood 28, Homewood 6

Brilliant 21, Marion Co. 20

Brooks 30, Wilson 7

BTW-Tuskegee 36, Ashford 8

Carver-Montgomery 39, Russell Co. 0

Catholic-Montgomery 52, Goshen 6

Cedar Bluff 47, Coosa Chr. 20

Central-Clay Co. 33, Tallassee 0

Central-Florence 13, Deshler 12

Central-Tuscaloosa 47, Sipsey Valley 0

Chambers Aca. 50, Banks Aca. 6

Chickasaw 48, Excel 24

Clay-Chalkville 49, Huffman 20

Clements 74, Elkmont 40

Crenshaw Chr. 35, Edgewood 17

Cullman 30, Muscle Shoals 29

Dadeville 41, Beulah 0

Dale Co. 21, Straughn 15 (2OT)

Daphne 50, Baker 25

Demopolis 49, Selma 34

Dothan 35, Smiths Station 31

Elba 40, Houston Co. 19

Enterprise 38, Auburn 27

Escambia Aca. 36, Southern Aca. 6

Eufaula 42, Sidney Lanier 6

Fairfield 47, Cordova 0

Fairhope 45, Alma Bryant 19

Faith-Mobile 33, B.C. Rain 0

Fyffe 54, Asbury 0

Geneva Co. 48, Zion Chapel 13

Georgiana 38, McKenzie 33

Geraldine 19, Collinsville 14

Glenwood 26, Pike Liberal Arts 7

Grissom 31, Florence 6

Guntersville 59, West Point 28

Hale Co. 42, Northside 21

Hamilton 14, Fayette Co. 2

Hanceville 36, Section 8

Handley 52, White Plains 0

Hartselle 52, Buckhorn 7

Hazel Green 34, Columbia 6

Hewitt-Trussville 51, Oak Mountain 21

Highland Home 42, Thorsby 14

Hillcrest-Evergreen 34, Cottage Hill 14

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 33, Bessemer City 8

Holtville 31, Sylacauga 27

Houston Aca. 49, New Brockton 28

Ider 48, Whitesburg Chr. 30

Isabella 46, Luverne 41 (OT)

J.B. Pennington 38, Susan Moore 7

Jackson 16, Escambia Co. 6

Jackson Aca. 35, Sparta 20

Jacksonville 30, Cherokee Co. 8

James Clemens 49, Albertville 7

John Carroll 21, Wenonah 7

Keith 31, J.F. Shields 0

LaFayette 39, Vincent 19

Lamar Co. 19, Cold Springs 0

Lanett 48, Horseshoe Bend 6

Lawrence Co. 42, Brewer 8

Leroy 47, Washington Co. 14

Lincoln 20, Moody 13

Linden 47, Central-Hayneville 6

Locust Fork 37, West End-Walnut Grove 18

Lowndes Aca. 41, Cornerstone-Columbiana 0

Macon-East 56, Springwood 12

Madison Aca. 41, St. John Paul II 13

Madison Co. 31, Westminster-Huntsville 29

Maplesville 57, Autaugaville 14

Millry 51, McIntosh 22

Minor 22, Jackson-Olin 13

Monroe Aca. 40, Tuscaloosa Aca. 33

Montevallo 27, Dallas Co. 20

Montgomery Aca. 36, Monroe Co. 6

Morgan Aca. 45, Fort Dale Aca. 14

Mountain Brook 35, Chelsea 21

North Jackson 33, New Hope 28

North Sand Mountain 12, Falkville 7

Northridge 26, McAdory 7

Notasulga 35, Verbena 7

Ohatchee 56, Weaver 6

Opelika 35, Park Crossing 7

Oxford 49, Fort Payne 14

Pelham 41, Chilton Co. 7

Phil Campbell 28, Danville 21

Phillips-Bear Creek 41, Vina 12

Pickens Aca. 33, Meadowview 14

Pickens Co. 26, South Lamar 6

Piedmont 27, Walter Wellborn 21

Pike Co. 21, Reeltown 20

Pike Road 35, Greenville 7

Pinson Valley 55, Jasper 33

Pleasant Valley 8, Glencoe 0

Prattville 31, Jeff Davis 14

R.A. Hubbard 47, Shoals Chr. 0

Ragland 27, Victory Chr. 14

Ranburne 27, Fayetteville 21

Randolph 47, DAR 0

Red Bay 30, Colbert Co. 14

Red Level 8, Pleasant Home 6 (OT)

Robertsdale 14, Baldwin Co. 6

Russellville 41, Lee-Huntsville 6

Saks 28, Hokes Bluff 7

Samson 21, Kinston 14

Saraland 41, Citronelle 7

Shades Valley 50, Woodlawn 0

Shelby Co. 34, Jemison 6

Slocomb 21, Wicksburg 20

South Choctaw Aca. 42, Southern Prep 14

Spain Park 35, Tuscaloosa Co. 34

Spanish Fort 28, McGill-Toolen 21

Sparkman 48, Huntsville 13

Springville 35, Arab 34

St. James 35, Geneva 20

St. Luke's 49, Orange Beach 40

St. Paul's 29, LeFlore 0

Stanhope Elmore 23, Wetumpka 13

Sylvania 43, East Limestone 40

Talladega 66, Elmore Co. 29

Tanner 50, Pisgah 26

Theodore 49, Foley 17

Thomasville 46, Southside-Selma 6

Thompson 39, Hoover 23

Trinity 37, Childersburg 6

UMS-Wright 40, Elberta 7

Valley Head 41, Sumiton Chr. 6

Vestavia Hills 45, Gadsden City 7

Vigor 21, St. Michael 7

West Limestone 41, Priceville 14

Wilcox Aca. 16, Autauga Aca. 15

Winterboro 25, Woodland 15

Woodville 54, Appalachian 20

THURSDAY

Blount 31, Gulf Shores 7

Center Point 46, Corner 43

Clarke Co. 40, Satsuma 8

Cleveland 56, Sand Rock 13

Decatur Heritage 45, Hackleburg 30

East Lawrence 31, Colbert Heights 15

Good Hope 34, Oneonta 7

Haleyville 24, Oak Grove 0

Hatton 56, Sheffield 6

Hubbertville 27, Lynn 21

Jemison-Huntsville 20, Ardmore 14

Lee-Montgomery 33, Valley 7

Mars Hill Bible 77, Tharptown 0

Parker 50, Carver-Birmingham 14

Plainview 41, Brindlee Mountain 6

Ramsay 33, Pleasant Grove 26

Rehobeth 45, Northside Methodist 35

St. Anne Pacelli (Ga.) 28, Beauregard 0

Vinemont 38, Holly Pond 12

Waterloo 52, Cherokee 0

Williamson 14, Mobile Chr. 10

SATURDAY

Hooper at Valiant Cross

TUESDAY

Orange Beach at Washington Co.

FORFEITED/CANCELED

A.L. Johnson at R.C. Hatch, double-forfeit

Francis Marion at Midfield, double-forfeit

Sumter Central at Wilcox Central, double-forfeit

Andalusia beat Carroll-Ozark

Central-Coosa beat Calhoun

Crossville beat Douglas

Daleville beat Providence Chr.

Donoho beat Talladega Co. Central

Etowah beat Dora

Fairview beat Sardis

Fruitdale beat Southern Choctaw

Gardendale beat Mortimer Jordan

Gordo beat Curry

Greensboro beat Prattville Chr.

Hayden beat St. Clair Co.

Headland beat Charles Henderson

Hueytown beat Paul Bryant

J.U. Blacksher beat Greene Co.

Loachapoka beat Barbour Co.

Marengo beat Ellwood

Mary Montgomery beat Davidson

Oakman beat Tarrant

Pell City beat Scottsboro

South Choctaw Aca. beat Snook

Spring Garden beat Southeastern-Blount

Sweet Water beat Choctaw Co.

T.R. Miller beat Flomaton

W.S. Neal beat Opp at W.S. Neal

West Morgan beat Rogers

Westbrook Chr. beat Gaston

Winfield beat Carbon Hill

