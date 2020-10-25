FRIDAY
Abbeville 32, G.W. Long 13
Abbeville Chr. 48, Lakeside 26
Addison 49, Sulligent 0
Alabama Chr. 32, Bullock Co. 14
Alexandria 24, Leeds 9
Aliceville 39, Winston Co. 38
American Chr. 49, West Blocton 14
Anniston 28, Cleburne Co. 0
Ariton 41, Cottonwood 6
Ashville 51, Fultondale 21
Athens 31, Decatur 17
Austin 49, Bob Jones 7
B.B. Comer 30, Randolph Co. 0
Benjamin Russell 46, Calera 20
Berry 43, Meek 6
Bessemer Aca. 48, Clarke Prep 7
Bibb Co. 69, Holt 24
Brantley 53, Florala 36
Briarwood 28, Homewood 6
Brilliant 21, Marion Co. 20
Brooks 30, Wilson 7
BTW-Tuskegee 36, Ashford 8
Carver-Montgomery 39, Russell Co. 0
Catholic-Montgomery 52, Goshen 6
Cedar Bluff 47, Coosa Chr. 20
Central-Clay Co. 33, Tallassee 0
Central-Florence 13, Deshler 12
Central-Tuscaloosa 47, Sipsey Valley 0
Chambers Aca. 50, Banks Aca. 6
Chickasaw 48, Excel 24
Clay-Chalkville 49, Huffman 20
Clements 74, Elkmont 40
Crenshaw Chr. 35, Edgewood 17
Cullman 30, Muscle Shoals 29
Dadeville 41, Beulah 0
Dale Co. 21, Straughn 15 (2OT)
Daphne 50, Baker 25
Demopolis 49, Selma 34
Dothan 35, Smiths Station 31
Elba 40, Houston Co. 19
Enterprise 38, Auburn 27
Escambia Aca. 36, Southern Aca. 6
Eufaula 42, Sidney Lanier 6
Fairfield 47, Cordova 0
Fairhope 45, Alma Bryant 19
Faith-Mobile 33, B.C. Rain 0
Fyffe 54, Asbury 0
Geneva Co. 48, Zion Chapel 13
Georgiana 38, McKenzie 33
Geraldine 19, Collinsville 14
Glenwood 26, Pike Liberal Arts 7
Grissom 31, Florence 6
Guntersville 59, West Point 28
Hale Co. 42, Northside 21
Hamilton 14, Fayette Co. 2
Hanceville 36, Section 8
Handley 52, White Plains 0
Hartselle 52, Buckhorn 7
Hazel Green 34, Columbia 6
Hewitt-Trussville 51, Oak Mountain 21
Highland Home 42, Thorsby 14
Hillcrest-Evergreen 34, Cottage Hill 14
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 33, Bessemer City 8
Holtville 31, Sylacauga 27
Houston Aca. 49, New Brockton 28
Ider 48, Whitesburg Chr. 30
Isabella 46, Luverne 41 (OT)
J.B. Pennington 38, Susan Moore 7
Jackson 16, Escambia Co. 6
Jackson Aca. 35, Sparta 20
Jacksonville 30, Cherokee Co. 8
James Clemens 49, Albertville 7
John Carroll 21, Wenonah 7
Keith 31, J.F. Shields 0
LaFayette 39, Vincent 19
Lamar Co. 19, Cold Springs 0
Lanett 48, Horseshoe Bend 6
Lawrence Co. 42, Brewer 8
Leroy 47, Washington Co. 14
Lincoln 20, Moody 13
Linden 47, Central-Hayneville 6
Locust Fork 37, West End-Walnut Grove 18
Lowndes Aca. 41, Cornerstone-Columbiana 0
Macon-East 56, Springwood 12
Madison Aca. 41, St. John Paul II 13
Madison Co. 31, Westminster-Huntsville 29
Maplesville 57, Autaugaville 14
Millry 51, McIntosh 22
Minor 22, Jackson-Olin 13
Monroe Aca. 40, Tuscaloosa Aca. 33
Montevallo 27, Dallas Co. 20
Montgomery Aca. 36, Monroe Co. 6
Morgan Aca. 45, Fort Dale Aca. 14
Mountain Brook 35, Chelsea 21
North Jackson 33, New Hope 28
North Sand Mountain 12, Falkville 7
Northridge 26, McAdory 7
Notasulga 35, Verbena 7
Ohatchee 56, Weaver 6
Opelika 35, Park Crossing 7
Oxford 49, Fort Payne 14
Pelham 41, Chilton Co. 7
Phil Campbell 28, Danville 21
Phillips-Bear Creek 41, Vina 12
Pickens Aca. 33, Meadowview 14
Pickens Co. 26, South Lamar 6
Piedmont 27, Walter Wellborn 21
Pike Co. 21, Reeltown 20
Pike Road 35, Greenville 7
Pinson Valley 55, Jasper 33
Pleasant Valley 8, Glencoe 0
Prattville 31, Jeff Davis 14
R.A. Hubbard 47, Shoals Chr. 0
Ragland 27, Victory Chr. 14
Ranburne 27, Fayetteville 21
Randolph 47, DAR 0
Red Bay 30, Colbert Co. 14
Red Level 8, Pleasant Home 6 (OT)
Robertsdale 14, Baldwin Co. 6
Russellville 41, Lee-Huntsville 6
Saks 28, Hokes Bluff 7
Samson 21, Kinston 14
Saraland 41, Citronelle 7
Shades Valley 50, Woodlawn 0
Shelby Co. 34, Jemison 6
Slocomb 21, Wicksburg 20
South Choctaw Aca. 42, Southern Prep 14
Spain Park 35, Tuscaloosa Co. 34
Spanish Fort 28, McGill-Toolen 21
Sparkman 48, Huntsville 13
Springville 35, Arab 34
St. James 35, Geneva 20
St. Luke's 49, Orange Beach 40
St. Paul's 29, LeFlore 0
Stanhope Elmore 23, Wetumpka 13
Sylvania 43, East Limestone 40
Talladega 66, Elmore Co. 29
Tanner 50, Pisgah 26
Theodore 49, Foley 17
Thomasville 46, Southside-Selma 6
Thompson 39, Hoover 23
Trinity 37, Childersburg 6
UMS-Wright 40, Elberta 7
Valley Head 41, Sumiton Chr. 6
Vestavia Hills 45, Gadsden City 7
Vigor 21, St. Michael 7
West Limestone 41, Priceville 14
Wilcox Aca. 16, Autauga Aca. 15
Winterboro 25, Woodland 15
Woodville 54, Appalachian 20
THURSDAY
Blount 31, Gulf Shores 7
Center Point 46, Corner 43
Clarke Co. 40, Satsuma 8
Cleveland 56, Sand Rock 13
Decatur Heritage 45, Hackleburg 30
East Lawrence 31, Colbert Heights 15
Good Hope 34, Oneonta 7
Haleyville 24, Oak Grove 0
Hatton 56, Sheffield 6
Hubbertville 27, Lynn 21
Jemison-Huntsville 20, Ardmore 14
Lee-Montgomery 33, Valley 7
Mars Hill Bible 77, Tharptown 0
Parker 50, Carver-Birmingham 14
Plainview 41, Brindlee Mountain 6
Ramsay 33, Pleasant Grove 26
Rehobeth 45, Northside Methodist 35
St. Anne Pacelli (Ga.) 28, Beauregard 0
Vinemont 38, Holly Pond 12
Waterloo 52, Cherokee 0
Williamson 14, Mobile Chr. 10
SATURDAY
Hooper at Valiant Cross
TUESDAY
Orange Beach at Washington Co.
FORFEITED/CANCELED
A.L. Johnson at R.C. Hatch, double-forfeit
Francis Marion at Midfield, double-forfeit
Sumter Central at Wilcox Central, double-forfeit
Andalusia beat Carroll-Ozark
Central-Coosa beat Calhoun
Crossville beat Douglas
Daleville beat Providence Chr.
Donoho beat Talladega Co. Central
Etowah beat Dora
Fairview beat Sardis
Fruitdale beat Southern Choctaw
Gardendale beat Mortimer Jordan
Gordo beat Curry
Greensboro beat Prattville Chr.
Hayden beat St. Clair Co.
Headland beat Charles Henderson
Hueytown beat Paul Bryant
J.U. Blacksher beat Greene Co.
Loachapoka beat Barbour Co.
Marengo beat Ellwood
Mary Montgomery beat Davidson
Oakman beat Tarrant
Pell City beat Scottsboro
South Choctaw Aca. beat Snook
Spring Garden beat Southeastern-Blount
Sweet Water beat Choctaw Co.
T.R. Miller beat Flomaton
W.S. Neal beat Opp at W.S. Neal
West Morgan beat Rogers
Westbrook Chr. beat Gaston
Winfield beat Carbon Hill
