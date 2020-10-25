CLASS 7A
1. Thompson (10-0) beat No. 2 Hoover 39-23
2. Hoover (9-1) lost to No. 1 Thompson 39-23
3. Auburn (8-1) lost to Enterprise 38-27
4. Hewitt-Trussville (8-2) beat Oak Mountain 51-21
5. Theodore (8-1) beat Foley 49-17
6. Daphne (8-1) beat Baker 50-25
7. Central-Phenix City (6-3) did not play
8. Austin (8-1) beat Bob Jones 49-7
9. Fairhope (7-2) beat Alma Bryant 45-19
10. James Clemens (8-2) beat Albertville 49-7
CLASS 6A
1. Oxford (8-1) beat Fort Payne 49-14
2. Mountain Brook (7-1) beat Chelsea 35-21
3. Pinson Valley (7-2) beat Jasper 55-33
4. Opelika (7-2) beat Park Crossing 35-7
5. Saraland (8-2) beat Citronelle 41-7
6. Clay-Chalkville (8-1) beat Huffman 49-20
7. Spanish Fort (7-2) beat No. 8 McGill-Toolen 28-21
8. McGill-Toolen (6-2) lost to No. 7 Spanish Fort 28-21
9. Pelham (8-1) beat Chilton Co. 41-7
10. Athens (7-2) beat Decatur 31-17
CLASS 5A
1. Pleasant Grove (7-2) lost to No. 3 Ramsay 33-26 on Thursday
2. St. Paul's (8-0) beat LeFlore 29-0
3. Ramsay (9-0) beat No. 1 Pleasant Grove 33-26 on Thursday
4. Central-Clay Co. (8-1) beat Tallassee 33-0
5. Guntersville (8-0) beat West Point 59-28
6. Alexandria (9-0) beat Leeds 24-9
7. Pike Road (9-0) beat Greenville 35-7
8. Faith-Mobile (8-1) beat B.C. Rain 33-0
9. Demopolis (9-0) beat Selma 49-34
10. Fairview (8-1) beat Sardis, forfeit
CLASS 4A
1. American Chr. (9-0) beat West Blocton 49-14
2. Madison Aca. (8-0) beat St. John Paul II 41-13
3. Mobile Chr. (7-1) lost to Williamson 14-10 on Thursday
4. Gordo (8-1) beat Curry, forfeit
5. Handley (7-0) beat White Plains 52-0
6. Etowah (6-2) beat Dora, forfeit
7. Jacksonville (6-3) beat Cherokee Co. 30-8
8. Madison Co. (8-2) beat Westminster-Huntsville 31-29
9. Bibb Co. (8-2) beat Holt 69-24
10. Good Hope (9-1) beat Oneonta 34-7 on Thursday
CLASS 3A
1. Fyffe (9-0) beat Asbury 54-0
2. Walter Wellborn (8-1) lost to No. 5 Piedmont 27-21
3. Ohatchee (8-1) beat Weaver 56-6
4. Flomaton (7-2) lost to No. 7 T.R. Miller, forfeit
5. Piedmont (8-1) beat No. 2 Walter Wellborn 27-21
6. Montgomery Aca. (9-0) beat Monroe Co. 36-6
7. T.R. Miller (7-2) beat No. 4 Flomaton, forfeit
8. Thomasville (8-1) beat Southside-Selma 46-6
9. Catholic-Montgomery (8-2) beat Goshen 52-6
10. East Lawrence (8-1) beat Colbert Heights 31-15 on Thursday
CLASS 2A
1. Mars Hill Bible (8-1) beat Tharptown 77-0 on Thursday
2. Lanett (8-2) beat Horseshoe Bend 48-6
3. Leroy (8-1) beat Washington Co. 47-14
4. G.W. Long (7-1) lost to Abbeville 32-13
5. Randolph Co. (7-2) lost to B.B. Comer 30-0
6. Spring Garden (8-1) beat Southeastern-Blount, forfeit
7. Red Bay (7-1) beat Colbert Co. 30-14
8. Falkville (8-1) lost to No. 9 North Sand Mountain 12-7
9. North Sand Mountain (8-1) beat No. 8 Falkville 12-7
10. Clarke Co. (7-2) beat Satsuma 40-8 on Thursday
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (9-0) beat Florala 53-36
2. Linden (8-0) beat Central-Hayneville 47-6
3. Maplesville (8-1) beat Autaugaville 57-14
4. Sweet Water (6-2) beat Choctaw Co., forfeit
5. Notasulga (7-1) beat Verbena 35-7
6. Decatur Heritage (8-2) beat Hackleburg 45-30 on Thursday
7. Valley Head (8-1) beat Sumiton Chr. 41-6
8. Pickens Co. (7-2) beat South Lamar 26-6
9. Berry (8-1) beat Meek 43-6
10. McKenzie (7-2) lost to Georgiana 38-33
AISA
1. Glenwood (8-0) beat No. 7 Pike Liberal Arts 26-7
2. Bessemer Aca. (7-1) beat Clarke Prep 48-7
3. Escambia Aca. (7-1) beat Southern Aca. 36-6
4. Jackson Aca. (10-0) beat Sparta 35-20
5. Patrician (7-1) did not play
6. Chambers Aca. (8-1) beat Banks Aca. 50-6
7. Pike Liberal Arts (6-2) lost to No. 1 Glenwood 26-7
8. Edgewood (6-3) lost to No. 9 Crenshaw Chr. 35-17
9. Crenshaw Chr. (7-2) beat No. 8 Edgewood 35-17
10. Morgan Aca. (7-2) beat Fort Dale Aca. 45-14
