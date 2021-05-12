MOULTON — William Emmett Parham, 85, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021 at his residence. He was born January 1, 1936, in Morgan County to Joseph Parham and Maybelle Sapp Parham. He was a truck driver for the Ryder Truck Lines, prior to his retirement.
Emmett felt like he was the most blessed man with all his children and grandchildren in his life. He had a way with words and his smile lit up a room. He was a kind, compassionate man who was very respected and loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Faye Parham; brother, Joseph Parham, Jr.; sisters, Josephine Parham, Lorene Cottingham and Shirley Lewis and his parents.
Survivors include daughters, Susan Rebecca Parham; Judy Faye Brothers (Hal) and Betty Jo Knox (Lawrence); brother, Robert Parham; sister, Ruby Osborne; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren.
A Private memorial service will be held by his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.