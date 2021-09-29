ROGERSVILLE — William Kenneth “Worm” Summers, 79, of Rogersville passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at his home. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and retired from General Motors. He loved fishing, Alabama Crimson Tide, playing his guitar and even more, he loved helping his neighbors and friends.
A visitation will be today, September 29th from 12 - 1 at Rogersville Funeral Home with funeral service to follow in the chapel. Burial will be in Limestone Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Mike Jackson, Patrick Cheatham, Alex Estes, Jackson Clarke, Tim Corum and Trey Summers.
Mr. Summers was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Ethel Modine Summers. He is survived by his wife, Mary Summers; son, Vance Norman (Rebecca) Summers; daughters, Melissa Faye (Alex) Estes and Melanie Renee (Patrick) Cheatham; grandchildren, Trey Brennan Summers, Jackson Clarke, Anna Tate Summers and Kaylee Cheatham; brother, George (Diane) Carey and a host of neighbors and friends.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences to the Summers’ family.
