DECATUR
Wilma Frances Jackson, 77, died November 23, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church with burial in Decatur City Cemetery. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service. Public viewing will be Friday from 11-5 at Reynolds Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday from 5-6 at the funeral home.
