When Joe Biden recently said in his speech that the Constitution is not absolute, that ought to have told you exactly what he thinks of the Constitution of the United States of America and the people that framed it. he is anti-American. He’s trying to make this nation into a socialist nation and he’s going to do it.
Florence Utility trucks need to monitor their speeds coming in and out of small towns. They are not abiding by the speed limits, and it’s very dangerous coming into local intersections and road crossings at a high speed.
If you keep this up against the police, who are you going to call when you don’t have them anymore?
Thank you, Joe Biden, for bringing this economy back stronger than ever. Unemployment rate in the Shoals area is 3.3%. Anyone who is not working does not want to work and is drawing those stimulus packages that were created under Donald Trump and the Republican Congress. Thank you and God bless you, Joe Biden.
If you want hummingbirds get that juice out of cocktail cherries.
Ron DeSantis wins the presidential election in 2024. We’ve got to get the corruption out of the election and stop the stealing. DeSantis is the heavy favorite. Florida is the model of the world, the example you want to look at. And Gregg Abbott or the South Dakota governor will be VP in 2024.
Please, Sheffield Street Department, get some yellow lines in our streets before someone gets killed.
The recent article about permanent concealed carry permits mentioned being renewed every five years after background checks, but nothing was said about changes in a person’s mental health in between. That’s a question. Has that been considered?
I want to thank the men that saw my dad on the side of the street on Patton Street in Florence and called the ambulance the other day when he passed out in the driveway. I don’t know who the men were, but I just want to say a big thank you. My dad is doing better. He had to have a pacemaker put in at Huntsville Hospital.
Wake up Tuscumbia citizens. The mayor wants to put in a RV park on our city’s golf course. That would do away with the golf course. It’s a historical course and it’s used every day. Stop it before he goes any further.
