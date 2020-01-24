As a veteran, I am against war. I am against politicians trying to give my country away. Barack Obama undercover by night and secret from the American people sent $1.7 billion in cash to Iran. Obama should have been charged with treason, collaborating with the enemy. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, the whole group of Democrats, have turned their backs on America.
Sen. Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump must be sleeping in the same bed. The reason I say that is because McConnell has gone all out to protect this president. For the American people to believe those lies shows something is very wrong. We need to get back into church and pray for the president.
I was just reading about sidewalks in Muscle Shoals. They put sidewalks everywhere, but they never consider the west end side of town. We still live in this town, too, and we still pay taxes.
To the city of Haleyville: You might as well abolish the handicapped parking system. Police aren’t giving tickets to anybody that’s parking there.
I read where every governor in every state when it’s census time will claim to have more people than they have got so they can get one more representative, and that’s all they talk about. California is not even going to count because they have had thousands of illegals leave. They don’t want to lose any representatives. Gov. Kay Ivey is claiming they have all kinds of people coming to Alabama.
