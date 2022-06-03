If you are willing to live in a country where the executive branch of the government gets to decide what is true and not true, keep on voting for the Democrats.
I am ashamed that our so-called governor, Kay Ivey, is too political and cowardly to support our country’s national security efforts to protect the Ukraine against the Russian invasion. She should be patriotic and go to the Anniston weapon plant.
I am glad that Kay Ivey is not going down to see President Joe Biden. I would hate to see that she is that two-faced, the way she has talked about him in all of her ads. I just hope she’s out of here when we have the election. She’s just a two-faced old woman.
Everything that the Obama-Biden administration has been orchestrated to bleed this country dry, to bleed the American people dry.
I’m at the railroad crossing in Sheffield for 20 minutes and this train has not moved. I remember 60 years ago Big Jim Folsom ran for governor. He stood in Sheffield and said: “If I’m elected there will be an overpass built in Sheffield.” There hasn’t been one built yet.
To the caller who called about the traffic at the Helton and Hermitage intersection, don’t waste your time. Nobody cares. I’ve almost begged the police to monitor that intersection. They don’t do it. They don’t care. They don’t care if people get killed. Police need to care more. I wish you the best of luck getting it fixed.
Does the Sheffield mayor realize he has a street department? Does the street department realize they have a job to do about filling all the bumps in town? This is Bumpville, USA, and something needs to done about it and the mayor doesn’t look like he’s going to do anything. Maybe we’ll vote him out next time.
I recently went to the Salvation Army on Huntsville Road holding bags of toys and a very large donation of cash and gift cards to help those in need. But at 9:08 a.m. the door was still locked and it was dark inside. So I took my donation elsewhere. I suggest management open on time in the future.
I recently heard a sermon preached from Isaiah 59 and when I heard verses 2, 3, 4 and 8 read, my first thought is this fits Joe Biden and the Democratic Party to a tee.
