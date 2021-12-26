I wonder if other television viewers have this problem. On some TV shows, the background music is so loud that you cannot hear a word that the actors are saying. Someone needs to tell the producers and actors of these TV shows.
I’d like to thank the mayor of Sheffield for getting the Cox Boulevard road striped. It’s a blessing. Thank you so much. It’s so much safer to drive on at night, especially for senior citizens that have night blindness.
I heard that Russia is going to invade Ukraine. I also heard that Joe Biden is going to warn Vladimir Putin not to do it. I bet Putin is shaking in his boots. Hah.
To the caller who said the Bidens never use the three words “I was wrong,” let me remind you that Donald Trump said he has never had to ask God for forgiveness and he has never apologized. So, you want to get into a debate about the character of these people? Let’s go.
The Alabama State Ethics Board fined Michelle Reagan $500 for running a business while working for the Colbert County superintendent.
I’ve just come to the conclusion that the city of Tuscumbia and its people don’t want anything in downtown. If they did, they would do something about it. Right now, all I see is empty buildings, and people don’t care if there’s anything down there or not. So let’s just let it die, because that’s what it’s going to do.
The Democrats are not trying to destroy the Republican Party. The Republican Party is destroying itself within.
I figured out how to get the Democrats to start doing the right things They do right reverse of what the Republicans do. So why don’t the Republicans start telling lies on people, say it’s OK to start busting into stores and stealing everything they’ve got, start burning buildings and having riots. If they’ll start doing that, the Democrats will see how crazy it is and they will quit what they are doing.
Every citizen of Florence deserves to know if Mayor Andy Betterton has placed Dick Jordan’s dog on the city’s payroll.
How many relatives does Dick Jordan have? He got his wife a job, and now he’s got his son a job at $95,000. No wonder this town is always hurting for money.
Just a little tidbit. Don’t forget our fathers, forefathers and mothers were once immigrants trying to get into the United States. Just thought I’d mention that.
You people know with Donald Trump being the president, even though you couldn’t stand that man, couldn’t stand the way he talked, couldn’t stand his tweets, but everything was going like we wanted it to. Nobody was coming through the border; gasoline was a decent price; food was a decent price. Now we’ve got Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in there and they are not doing anything but pulling us down.
On Dec. 15 during an interview on TV, Joe Biden confirmed what Republicans already knew. He said: “It is not about who votes. It is not about whether your vote counts or not. It’s about who counts your votes.” He is right. The corrupt vote counters put Biden in office in 2020.
The Russellville School Board needs to realize those are not lifetime appointments. The whole board needs to go. We’ve got one who got his ego hurt and wants to replace the superintendent, and one who doesn’t even live in the county. So much for standards of excellence in Russellville.
Ignore the death tolls recently. The billions and billions of dollars in damage. The destruction of people’s lives. We all know global warming is a Democratic hoax to prevent Donald Trump from taking another term in the White House.
Just how much in total will our city of Florence be paying City Council President Dick Jordan, his wife, Libby Jordan, who is over the arts and museums, and now his son, Bill Jordan, over parks and recreation.
Going through Sheffield there’s a big long line of Lincolns, Cadillacs and Pontiacs all waiting for their free food to be handed out.
Just saw where Chris Wallace was leaving Fox for CNN. Good riddance.
Now we have three of the Jordan family on the payroll. The mayor himself said there were other qualified applicants for the position. Why not pick someone else and not someone in the Jordan family? This is absolutely ridiculous.
The Swamp Rats, Florence City Council members, did it again — hiring family members working for the city of Florence. It’s been like that for years and the only way to stop that is to vote them out.
