I truly believe that if Jesus was called to testify against President Trump since the Republicans have blocked every witness and discredited them, the Republicans would find a way to discredit Jesus, even though Jesus sees and knows everything that happens. The Republicans would probably declare it unconstitutional because he’s Jesus.
Residents of the southwest portion of Tuscumbia really need a councilman to represent them. Our streets are terrible over here. The one off of Hook Street going around the back of R.E. Thompson school is in very sad shape; also north Glendora. We would really appreciate one of our councilmen representing us as we need these streets repaired.
The Obamas and Clintons and liberal Democrats would make Al Capone look like a kindergarten kid.
President Trump doesn’t act like a politician. He acts like a CEO who was hired to clean up a dysfunctional corporation. The bureaucrats and the politicians of the deep state haven’t been held accountable for decades, and they bitterly resent the president exposing their incompetence and their corruption. There will be a reckoning.
This is the game the Republicans are playing. They make up a big fat lie and pass it around so all are on the same page. They call it fake news and broadcast it nationally. It would be laughable if it was not destroying our country.
I’m just replying to the guy who called in and said Democrats are risking their own political futures to rein in this rogue president. Let me tell you something, this rogue president is exposing the Democrats and Republicans of all these crimes. Exposing them real bad, and that’s why they want to get rid of him. Yeah, they are going to rein him in, they are risking their careers all right, because if they don’t rein him in and are exposed, their careers are over.
When Osama bin Laden was killed, Donald Trump said it was no big deal. But Baghdadi was. He said he had heard of bin Ladin before anybody else in the United States had heard of him, and knew he was a dangerous guy. Obama thanked the SEALs for killing bin Ladin. It’s like I, me, we, I haven’t heard they yet. I was just wondering if everyone in the White House is illiterate and can’t tell him how to speak.
Donald Trump says that our foes are screaming, whimpering, hiding. Just like he did during Vietnam.
I’ve always heard an elephant never forgets, but clearly that’s not true. Republicans can’t remember they were the ones who changed the rules for conducting House investigations just a few short years ago.
To Danny Pettus on this agricultural center: The bulldozers had already started clearing before the study was complete. Also to Joe Heckworth: He had multiple folks in favor of the agricultural center. Is that two or three folks? And what financial interest did they have in this project?
In passing Obamacare, the Democrats voted to fine Americans for not having health insurance. At the same time, they were willing to give illegal immigrants free health care.
The Democrats went crazy criticizing the president for pulling out of northwest Syria. Then, the chief of ISIS was killed in northwest Syria by Americans. Surprise!
These Democrats better straighten up and be thankful Donald Trump is the president. If Hillary Clinton had been elected, we’d be living under Sharia law right now and there wouldn’t be no such thing as churches. I don’t know how crazy people can be that don’t understand the truth.
