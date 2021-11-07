BUILDING BEDS FOR NEEDY KIDS: Lauderdale County Revenue Commissioner Danny Hendrix and his granddaughter, Malee, participated in Civitan Clubs of the Shoals’ Oct. 16 project to build beds for the Shoals Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization. More than two dozen Civitan members gathered in the parking lot of Lowe’s in Florence to build the beds. The beds are donated to area children who do not have a bed of their own, and either have to share a bed or sleep on the floor. Once the beds are completed, they are stored until needed.
[COURTESY PHOTO]
